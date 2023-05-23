Msiz’Kay sets date for house fundraising concert

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

AWARD-WINNING musician Msiz’Kay has set a date for his concert to raise funds to build his house, roping in other artists such as Mzoe7, Noluntu J, Ma9nine, and DJ Crazy Dee.

Msiz’Kay was presented with a fully serviced residential stand for winning the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards People’s Choice Award last year.

Since then, Msiz’Kay has embarked on a mission to raise funds to start building his dream home.

The Ngawuz’ Umoyawami hitmaker has set June 9 as the day he will stage the concert at The Oasis Creator’s Hub Byo.

Taking to Twitter Msiz’Kay said: ‘’We are finally ready to give you an amazing experience at the #IndluKaMrapper Concert at @TheOasisByo on the 9th of June 2023!!! Thank you for your patience as we have worked to finalise a date and a venue Come through and let’s make #IndluKaMrapper Concert EPIC.”’’