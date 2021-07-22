Msiz’Kay single ready for launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

MUSICIAN Msiz’Kay will next month release his second single titled Ngokwakithi Lokhu, where he sings about himself being a good musician.

The title of the track can be argued as his reply to the hustle for the Zimbabwe hip hop gong.

Recently a feud on the rap industry erupted as attention was brought to the local hip-hop genre.

Zimdancehall sensation Enzo Ishall of the 50 Magate fame and Holy Ten exchanged words on social media in a series of songs with the likes of Maskiri and R Peels also joining in to define the king of rap.

This beef kept music lovers entertained as they also got to listen to new music as the artistes dissed each other.

Msiz’Kay said the song is meant to unite music lovers across all genres.

“The song Ngokwakithi Lokhu becomes my second single of the year. The song has a chilled yet fierce vibe guaranteed to catch the attention of all people from all walks of life. It is a great fusion of Hip hop and pop together with a subtle African feel that spices everything up,” said Msiz’Kay.

He however said the song is not related to the recent hip hop beef.

“The song is something l have been working on for a while since last year December and is not related to the current trends in the rap industry.

“This song defines me and my confidence that singing is our thing. As a person it makes sense that the industry is now in my hands and I know it,” said Msiz’Kay.

He said his fans should gear up for more singles this year.

“For this year l have a couple of singles probably two or so and there are features that l have been part of thus my fans should be ready for good music.

“On one of the features is one l have with a Brazilian music duo named Rose and Music signed by Sony Brazil. It will be out in the 20th of August,” said Msiz’Kay.

Msiz’Kay said he will strive to continue giving his fans joyful and dance [email protected]_mthire