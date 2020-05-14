Msiz’kay’s heartbreak song out tomorrow

Mthabisi Tshuma Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-WINNING hip hop artiste Msiz’kay is ready to release his new song titled Ngawuzw’Umoya Wami.

The afro/hip-hop single that is due for release tomorrow on YouTube and SoundCloud features Awa Khiwe and Mzoe 7. It was produced by Msiz and Velaphi “VG” Gumpo at the Woo Haa Music studios.

Msiz’kay who is arguably one of the best rappers in the city, said the song was influenced by a real life story.

“Ngawuzw’Umoya Wami is a song that tells a story of love, longing and heartbreak from seeing the one you love with someone else. I got the idea of the song after one of my friends was in a similar situation.

“The song is meant to comfort the friend and others who have gone through such a situation,” said Msiz’kay.

He said in order to calm down his fans during these devastating times, he is working on the visuals for the song.

“The single will be available this Friday on YouTube and SoundCloud as an audio while we sort out distribution on other online platforms. Plans are already in place to shoot the video which should follow soon aft er the single is released,” he said.

Msiz’kay who has been doing great in the music scene after winning a Skyz Metro FM Award for Best Male Artist of the Year and Zim Hip Hop Best Alternative Sound award last year, said he decided to feature other artistes on this track to give it a special touch.

“I chose to work with Awa Khiwe and Mzoe 7 on this particular song because they are both amazing artists and this is one story that could not be told by just one voice. We just wanted to tell a good story that most people can relate to while at he same time entertaining people,” said Msiz.— @mthabisi_mthire.