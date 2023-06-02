MSL one of the best things that happened in my career – Mavuta 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

CHEVRONS leg spinner, Brandon Mavuta gave credit to his time in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) as one of the factors that contributed to shaping him up to be the cricketer that he is.

Speaking in a video interview that was posted by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)on Wednesday, Mavuta said being surrounded by some of the biggest names in the game helped with some tactics. The 26-year-old was playing for Durban Heat in the inaugural MSL in 2018 and was one of the three Zimbabweans.

The other two Chevrons players who featured in the first edition of the league were Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza who were both playing for Tshwane Spartans. At Durban Heat, Mavuta was playing alongside Vernon Philander, Rashid Khan, Hashim Amla and David Miller among other international stars.

“Some of the things that are working now are other things that I learnt when I was at MSL because I was around most of the best players in my change room sop they helped me with a few tactics in terms of how you can survive international cricket so it was one of the best things that happened in my career,” said Mavuta.

Mavuta added that his biggest inspiration in the game was the late Australian leg spinning great, Shane Warne and former Chevrons captain Graeme Cremer.

“He (Cremer) is someone that I was looking up to growing up and quite fortunate I got an opportunity to share the field with him and both at First Class level and national level,” he said. – @brandon_malvin