MSU and ZMA Hold Capacity Building Workshop on Research Supervision

Midlands State University’s (MSU) Faculty of Education and the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) collaborated on a two-day capacity-building workshop from 7th to 8th January 2024 at the Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru.

The objective of the workshop was to keep up with global trends and improve the delivery and management of learning outcomes by leveraging the expertise of academics.

Established in 2009, MSU and ZMA’s Memorandum of Understanding intends to academically develop Officer Cadets in addition to their military training.

Commandant ZMA Brigadier General Nduku, in his opening remarks, emphasized the importance of the workshop in providing professional guidance on issues relating to the administration and management of academic programs.

He further highlighted that ZMA takes pride in being a beneficiary of MSU expertise gained through several years of research.

“The Academy takes pride to have immensely benefited from the MSU academic expertise gained through several years of hard work of research and innovation,” remarked Brigadier General Nduku.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Dean, the Deputy Dean – Dr. Annah Moyo highlighted that the workshop was meant to address the ever-changing global trends so that institutions of higher learning remain relevant and offer courses and modules that leverage advancements in their fields to develop well-rounded graduates.

“The workshop is meant to keep us on track of the global trends lest we become irrelevant,” indicated Dr. Moyo.

Throughout the two-day workshop, participants engaged in fruitful discussions on topics such as curriculum review, student assessment, examination processes, and the importance of adopting ICT in managing students’ records and profiles.

These discussions allowed participants to explore innovative strategies that bring transformative training programs.

The event served as a pivotal moment in the collaborative journey between MSU and ZMA.