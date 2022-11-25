MSU graduation ceremony moved from Kwekwe Campus

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE Midlands State University (MSU) 2022 graduation ceremony, which was slated to take place at the Kwekwe Campus, has been moved to its traditional venue at Gweru main campus.

The tertiary institution had earlier announced that the ceremony, scheduled for December 2, would take place at Kwekwe Campus where a Law School is under construction.

This meant that only a limited number of graduands were going to attend the ceremony to be presided over by the university’s Chancellor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Only about 1 500 graduands from PhD/DPhil, postgraduates with distinction and merits as well as undergraduates with first-class degrees were scheduled to attend the physical ceremony in Kwekwe with the rest of the over 5 000 graduands meant to follow the ceremony virtually.

But MSU director of Communications, Ms Mirirai Mawere confirmed that the ceremony had been moved to a bigger Gweru Multipurpose Hall which has been hosting the ceremony since 1999 and can accommodate all the graduands.

“Please be advised that the Midlands State University 2022 graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, the 2nd of December 2022 at the Main Campus, Multi-Purpose Hall, in Gweru. All 2022 graduates are invited,” said Mawere.

Mandatory rehearsals will be held on Thursday, the 1st of December 2022 at 2 pm at the Gweru Main Campus.

In a quest to increase enrolment from about 20 000 students to about 50 000 students, MSU is constructing a campus in Kwekwe which is expected to house faculties of Law, Natural Resources Management and Agriculture.

MSU also has campuses in Harare, Mutare and Zvishavane.