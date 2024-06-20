MSU holds sexual harassment sensitization training to promote safe and respectful workplace

Patrick Chitumba,[email protected]

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) is taking a proactive approach to promoting a safe and respectful work environment through sexual harassment sensitisation training sessions.

The training session, held at the university’s main campus in Gweru on Monday, focused on raising awareness about consent and boundaries, educating staff on what constitutes sexual harassment, and fostering a culture of respect and zero tolerance for harassment.

MSU human resource officer, Ms Sheila Nyanga, explained that these sessions provide an invaluable opportunity to learn about preventing sexual misconduct.

“By providing this training, MSU demonstrated its commitment to creating a safe and respectful workplace for all employees, aligning with international best practices and promoting a culture of dignity and respect,” she said.

Ms Nyanga said the training session underscores MSU’s zero tolerance to sexual harassment, abuse and exploitation.

“We are here so that we can learn the basics of sexual harassment and also create a safe working environment,” she said.

MSU Gender Institute deputy director, Dr Nogget Matope, emphasised the importance of understanding reporting mechanisms and fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive working environment.

“This training session will provide invaluable information to help us recognise inappropriate behaviours, understand reporting mechanisms, and foster a safe, respectful inclusive working environment.”

MSU Gender Institute research fellow, Ms Mildred Chanhuwa, discussed the negative impact of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, and sexual abuse at the workplace.

“Sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, and sexual abuse are all serious issues that can have a profound negative impact on the working environment. It is therefore crucial that we understand the differences between these concepts and how they can undermine the integrity and credibility of our institution,” she said.

Another of the institute’s research fellows, Mr Tenson Mugodzwa, urged staff members to report any concerns regarding sexual exploitation or harassment through MSU’s reporting mechanisms.

“You are obliged to report any concerns regarding sexual exploitation and harassment by fellow MSU employees as it undermines the credibility and integrity of MSU,” he said.

Participants also discussed these issues in-depth during the event’s question-and-answer session.

Through these efforts, MSU is demonstrating its commitment to creating a safe and respectful workplace for all employees in alignment with international best practices.