MSU probes Kadoma school gas incident

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

A TEAM of scientists from the Midlands State University (MSU) National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre (NPRDC) is probing the recent incident where 53 learners and members of staff at Jameson High School in Kadoma, were hospitalised after inhaling an unknown substance resulting in breathing challenges.

Since the adoption of Education 5.0, local universities and polytechnics have become centres of innovative business ideas as they contribute to addressing national interest issues and effectively responding to societal challenges.

Last week, 53 pupils and four staff members from Jameson High School in Kadoma, Mashonaland West province were hospitalised after they were affected by a nauseous and noxious gas whose composition and origin are still being investigated.

The strong stench was also smelt by residents from nearby suburbs.

MSU director of marketing and communications, Mrs Mirirai Mawere said NPRDC scientists were investigating the Jameson High School incident.

“We would like to inform you that our pathology scientists have gone to Kadoma to do some tests for investigation of the fainting incident at Jameson High School. We have taken one of our equipment; the arterial blood analyser which needs testing of fresh blood immediately after collection. It tests for blood gases,” she said.

Mrs Mawere said the scientists were also doing tests for kidney function, liver profile, and full blood count

“Kadoma City Council is doing the investigations and there was no lab offering these tests at all, especially the blood gases. We are excited that we are making an impact in the country,” she said.

Mashonaland West provincial medical director, Dr Celestino Dhege said following the incident, health officials administered various life-saving skills including putting the children and staff on oxygen.

The hospital has 15 oxygen concentrators.

“We had to quickly put some of the children on oxygen as they were showing difficulties in breathing and asthmatic attacks,” said Dr Dhege.

Medicines were also given to minimise the effects of the unknown gas.

The NPRDC is set to be the biggest disease and specimen research centre in the country.

Government established more than 16 new industries within universities and polytechnics following the reconfiguration of higher and tertiary sectors to produce goods and services while contributing towards the creation of a knowledge-driven economy.

In line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030, students at the country’s state universities have also established more than 100 start-ups most of which have already been commercialised.

This is part of the Second Republic’s efforts to ensure that universities and colleges add value to the country’s aggressive development agenda.

Through the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, the Government adopted the heritage-based Education 5.0 model, which replaced Education 3.0.

Under Education 5.0, institutions of higher and tertiary institutions are expected to champion teaching, research, community services, innovation, and industrialisation, a major shift from Education 3.0, which was only limited to teaching, research, and community services.

The policy shift is meant to address concerns from the industry among other sectors that felt the higher and tertiary sector was producing graduates who did not meet industry expectations.

It also addresses the gaps in institutions of higher learning having recently failed to produce business-minded graduates as opposed to a job-seeking mentality.

The NPRDC has opened its doors to medical practitioners to bring specimens from their patients for analysis to provide quality service, efficient results, and quick turnaround times to improve health delivery services.

Pathology is a medical specialty that focuses on determining the cause and nature of diseases. By examining and testing body tissues, such as biopsies, pap smears and fluids, and urine, pathology helps doctors diagnose and treat patients correctly.

The NPRDC has the certification of the laboratory by the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe and was officially commissioned by President Mnangagwa in July last year.