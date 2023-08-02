MSU start – up breaks into herbal drug production industry

Merrylyn Mtingwende Sande, 32, innovator at MSU who part of the Herbicure start up

Sifelani Tsiko, Innovations Editor

A Midlands State University start–up has started manufacturing Zumbane – based drugs to relieve severe flu and repel insects in a move that demonstrates how Education 5.0 adopted by the Government is now paying off.

The company called Herbicure made up of research scientists and innovators developed natural remedies for severe flu symptoms and insect repellents.

The products have been tested successfully and commercialized.

Merrylyn Mtingwende – Sande, 32, an innovator at MSU and member of the start–up company said she was so elated about their business and for breaking into the health and wellness industry with their Zumbane-based products.

“I am elated at the progress we, as Zimbabweans, are making in medical research. This innovation is a clear depiction of how much we’re determined to use our indigenous resources towards healthier livelihoods,” she said.

Other members of the start–up include Dr. Ruvimbo Mapaya, Dr. Michael Bhebhe, Christopher Mabugu, Aspire Mtingwende, Providence Maburutse, and Lenciana Moyo – Murimoga who are now working full out to provide effective, natural solutions for everyday ailments.

The team is now using the Zumbane herb to formulate different products like the nasal spray which can be used to cure respiratory diseases.

Their flagship product, Zumbane Flu Relief, is a herbal supplement that eases flu symptoms such as fever, body aches, and congestion.

The key ingredient is Zumbane, a plant native to Zimbabwe that has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for various ailments.

The MSU innovators came up with the new herbal products after conducting extensive research to ensure that their product is safe and effective.

In addition to their flu relief product, Herbicure also offers Zumbane-based insect repellents. These products are a natural alternative to chemical insecticides that can be harmful to the environment and human health. The repellents have been tested and proven effective against mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects.

Herbicure’s commitment to natural remedies has gained them a loyal following in Zimbabwe and beyond. The start-up has received funding from various sources, including Midlands State University and the Government.

They are currently working on expanding their product line and reaching more customers.

“With the rise of natural remedies and sustainable living, Herbicure’s mission is more relevant than ever. The team’s dedication to research and innovation is paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future,” the MSU innovators said.

Zimbabwean researchers are rediscovering the ancient herbal remedies of the indigenous communities found in the country which are effective, have less side effects and are inexpensive alternative medicines.

Indigenous communities have long used a wide variety of herbal remedies for everything from flu, arthritis and acne to a lack of libido.

Herbal medicine, the mainstay of therapeutics for centuries among local African communities had for years been relegated to the fringes of healthcare in the country as there was bias towards modern purified drugs.

Over the past two or three decades there has been concerted efforts by researchers and the Government to reposition it into the medical mainstream.

Herbicure has big plans to grow amid MSU support and interest in herbal medicine by a burgeoning health-conscious middle class.

The introduction of innovation hubs and the Education 5.0 model in universities by the Second Republic is continuing to pay dividends.

Last year alone, MSU filed 45 Intellectual Property applications in the categories of copyrights, utility models, patents, trademarks and industrial designs.

“Our commitment to the innovation ecosystem in its entirety has seen the birth of start-up companies namely, Culinary Delicacies, Nerd-iQ, Midlands Scientific, Real Lego Bricks, and Herbicure. These start-ups cover application of Artificial Intelligence in managing business information and security, food and nutrition, and plastic waste recycling. The start-ups are being incubated at the Innovation Hub and are ready for scaling up to industrial production levels,” the university’s Vice Chancellor Professor Victor Muzvidziwa was quoted saying.