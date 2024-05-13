MSU student hangs self

Patrick Chitumba, Online Writer

A Midlands State University (MSU) final year student allegedly hanged himself at his lodgings in Senga suburb in Gweru over yet to be established reasons.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident

He said Roy Muchareva is believed to be a student at MSU in Gweru who allegedly hanged himself.

“I can confirm that police in Senga, Gweru are investigating a suspected suicide case involving a 28-year-old man who died after hanging himself at his place of residence in Senga suburb Gweru on Saturday at around 4pm,” he said.

He said his body was found hanging from a window burglar bar with a black rope around his neck by colleagues who had visited him.

“We urge members of the public to always seek counselling instead of taking their lives when faced with challenges,” he said.