MSU student to represent Zimbabwe Mister Africa International

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

A second-year Human Resource Management student at Midlands State University, Mark Mabwe is set to represent the country at the Mister Africa International pageant which will be held in Angola on November 26.

The 22-year-old model said winning the pageant will give him the opportunity to grow his career as well as empower vulnerable groups in society.

“My main agenda will be mentorship and motivation with the situations being faced by the youths in the continent. Winning the title will give me a platform to speak from a position of feasible and visible results. This will help motivate me to strive for excellence and that possibility is endless with hard work and then also mentoring other models who seek to compete effectively in the industry.

“Participating in Mr Africa International means exposure and competition in the best way, at such a big stage with diverse people from all over Africa it will be a great learning experience especially when the pageant is celebrating its 10th year. My motto in my journey to Mister Africa International is inspired by the African proverb that says: “If you want to go fast, go alone but if you want to go far, go together,” he said.

Mabwe said he aims at working with socially conscious organisations in order to assist vulnerable groups in society.

“I am currently working closely with my mentor Mister Globe Africa, Shadel Noble, and the Noziwe foundation on community outreach and I plan on partnering with other foundations to extend a helping hand in whatever way. I also participated in the Boy Child Project in Bulawayo which sought to allow young men to sit down and discuss the challenges they are facing in society.

“In my other project, I will be working with Abangane Non-Governmental Organization as we reach out to Ingutsheni. The aim is to distribute food and clothes. Since I embarked on this journey my life has changed as I am learning every day about who we are as Africans and what are some of the challenges that we are facing and how we can resolve them,” Mabwe said.

Director of Mister Africa International Zimbabwe, Tapiwanashe Rubaya said Mabwe’s victory will not be an individual one but a victory for Africa.

“Mark Mabwe’s winning won’t only be recorded as his achievement but as Africa’s win and achievement. He is going to get an opportunity to work with everyone in Africa, those within and outside Africa. For me, the real meaning and purpose of this platform is to use it to influence so many young minds in the right way.

“The preliminary competition is starting on September 1. It involves an introduction video, beach body and African Attire. We believe that Mark Mabwe will do well in this pageant, last year our candidate Devson Luzane took the 4th position and brought two medals home. If Mark Mabwe wins the title of Mister Africa International, he is going to have an opportunity to work with House of Twitch which is part of the Mister Africa International event organizers.

“He is going to get an opportunity to be the brand ambassador of the brand and of Africa reaching out to communities across the Continent. He is also going to be able to be funded in various sectors in the arts acting and music wise. By winning the title, Mark will also catwalk in certain fashion shows under the House of Twitch brand and become a brand ambassador of well-renowned brands. However, above all his main role will be reaching out to African communities and building a healthy, safe and friendly environment with Africans and those who are Africa by heart for Africa,” he said.