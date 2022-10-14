MTF Academy celebrates next generation of African…as Class of 2022 graduates

Showbiz Reporter

Now in its third cohort, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has proven that the African entertainment industry is ripe with gripping stories that are waiting to be told.

This was made clear at the MTF Academy’s annual graduation event – where 57 students including Zimbabweans Chimwemwe Chipidza and Yvonne Feresu demonstrated the calibre of talent that exists in Africa.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe said through the students’ hard work and dedication, they have developed skills that will help them achieve their filmmaking goals.

She said in addition to the students receiving qualifications accredited by the academy’s three partner universities – University of Zambia, Kenyatta University in Kenya and Pan Atlantic University in Nigeria – top graduates from each of the three academies were presented with the opportunity to further their development with internships sponsored by MTF partner organisations.

The top graduates who were awarded a two-week Bollywood internship that was co-sponsored by Zee World are Emmanuel Horla Nuvor from Ghana, Audrey Egesa from Kenya and Yvonne Feresu from Zimbabwe.

Alongside the graduates’ family members, government officials, high commissioners, MTF partner organisations and stakeholders attended the graduation ceremony in support.

Dziva said the MTF initiative has enjoyed continued success thanks to its strong partnerships with renowned organisations such as New York Film Academy, Dolby Studios, Canon, Zee World, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya, and the University of Zambia.

“The MTF Academy provides a 12-month accredited programme in filmmaking. As part of their curriculum, the students participated in various courses under the tutelage of seasoned industry professionals from all over the continent, including Nigerian filmmaker Tunde Kelani and veteran Kenyan producer Appie Matere.

“The final requirement of their curriculum was to create and develop feature films, which will be launching on DStv channels,” Dziva said.

Dziva said the graduates will soon enter the working world with deeper and more strategic insight into the film and TV business, and take on the exciting challenge of re-shaping and re-telling African stories.

To date, the MTF shared-value initiative has enriched the lives of over 170 African creatives since 2018, with Dziva saying that MultiChoice is looking forward to sustaining this opportunity for more creatives in the future.