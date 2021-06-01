MTF graduate, Nkosi’s short film lands on Showmax

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MultiChoice Talent Factory graduate, Nkosilesisa “Nkosi” Ncube’s is putting to use, what she learnt at the academy as her short film, Figure it out, debuted on popular online video entertainment service, Showmax last week.

The film has an array of seasoned actors such as Precious Makhulumo, Memory Kumbota, Charmaine Mudau and Zenzo Nyathi. Also part of the cast is Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu, Samuel Malete and Dalubuhle Mdlongwa.

Figure it out is a story about a young woman who goes through the motions following her father’s death. However, her handling of grief collides with her culture’s view of what grief should look like.

Nkosi, who wrote, produced and directed the film said as a production team, they feel great about the short film being on Showmax.

“It’s always great when something you work on gets recognition. So, we’re excited for everyone else to see what we put together and we’d really appreciate it if everybody watched it. We’re also open to receiving feedback because it’s the only way we can grow,” said Nkosi.

She said she cannot take the credit all alone as she worked with a dedicated cast and crew.

“I’d like to thank every single member of our cast, crew, and extras. They did all the hard work and I can’t take all the credit. It’s through teamwork that we came up with a product that’s on Showmax,” said Nkosi.

The producer said there is more in store from the production team, but for now, people should watch Figure it out.