Mthala Queens wins first two Glow Petroleum Rainbow Netball league matches

[email protected]

MTHALA Queens had a fruitful Glow Petroleum Rainbow Netball League weekend in Bulawayo in which they won their season opening two matches.

The games were played at White City Stadium.

The Mpopoma based lasses beat Khami Queens 49-47 and downed Filchrist 51-37 to emerge out of the weekend with four points. They are among the log leaders in the first weekend of competition being played in bubble format with other matches having taken place at other venues around the country.

In their quest for league glory Mthala will travel to Harare on March 9 for more matches hoping for an early great run to improve on their fifth finish and will face Chikurubi Correctional Services and Chibwe.

Mthala Queens have started the Glow Petroleum Rainbow Netball League with a bang.

“Since we have won and are to play in Harare against Chikurubi and Chibwe it is now up to the public and our supporters to assist us with funding for our trip to be a success, in terms of transportation of the queens, food and accommodation. For now I’m the only one who is sustaining the team financially and it’s a burden because the other girls are unemployed my wish is to get a sponsor and be able to go to Harare for the matches and whole season,” said Nothando Nkomo who is the team director.

Amanda Ncube was their best player for the weekend games scoring 42 goals for Mthala Queens and Sharon Nkiwane scored seven in the match against Khami Queens and the duo was handy once more in the second game against Filchrist.

“I’m happy with our victory in the two matches, I played well and I’m pleased we are going to play in Harare, we are all getting ready pitchwise and preparing for the trip with the hope of getting funds in time for our trip,” said Ncube.

Ncube is confident that they will have no challenges playing against the Harare teams as they will be ready after making adequate preparations.