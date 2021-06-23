Mthuli to officiate at regional insurance conference

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

CYBERCRIME risks, governance and implications of Covid-19 pandemic are under focus this week as players in the pensions industry are meeting in Victoria Falls for a two-day conference.

The event effectively starts tomorrow and ends Friday at a local lodge and is being hosted by the Organisation of Eastern and Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI) in partnership with Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC).
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is expected to officiate at the event tomorrow (Thursday) morning, according to the programme.
The event runs under the theme: “Creating win-win regulations for stakeholder sustainability in a dynamic environment” with strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations, which limit conference delegates to 30 while others will be following virtually.

Among the key topics for discussion will be an update on the impact of regulations on emerging catastrophes and
terrorism, financial inclusion of non-standard workers and protecting policy holders, regulating, implementation and sustainability reporting and compliance and challenges.
There will also be engagements over risk-based supervision, tools and concepts, goals, challenges and factors central to success for regulators and insurers,
client data protection and cyber resilience.

The forum is targeted at insurance regulators and managers, regional organizations such as Comesa, Africa Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), among others.

OESAI is 135-member-based insurance organization that aims to promote the business and practice of insurance across Eastern and Southern Africa.

