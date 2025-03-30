Mthulisi Maphosa gets first coaching job

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

FORMER Zimbabwe International midfield maestro Mthulisi Maphosa has secured his first coaching job with Hwange based Zifa Southern Region Division One side Blackrocks FC.

A Caf C coaching certificate holder, Maphosa has the responsibility of ushering the Division One debutants to their maiden Premier Soccer League participation.

Blackrocks chairperson, Shingirai Munotengwa confirmed.

“Yes, we have initiated the process. If everything goes according to plan, we hope to be with him,” he said.

He said while the bigger objective was to attain qualification to the PSL, they remained realistic too that they first have to avoid relegation in their maiden season.

“We have to avoid relegation at all cost. This is our first year so as long as we are going to learn, we don’t want to be relegated in our first season. But some big teams will be surprised,” said Munotengwa.