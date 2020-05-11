Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

11 May, 2020 - 14:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return Mthulisi Maphosa

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER national team and Highlanders midfielder Mthulisi Maphosa could be one of the junior coaches at the Bulawayo giants following reports that he has tendered his resume following the resignation of the entire Bosso junior coaches.

The last of the three junior coaches, Dan Ngwenya, who was initially the designated Under-14 coach before being left in charge of the Under-16 and Under-18 age groups after Gift Lunga Jnr and Sizabantu Khoza threw in the towel, also tendered his letter of resignation last week and has reportedly since joined ambitious Zifa Bulawayo Division Two side Nabals who snapped Khoza.

Sources  told this publication that the Bulawayo giants were eager to engage Maphosa ‘as a matter of urgency’.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting