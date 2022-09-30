Mthwakazi Republic Party member sentenced to 7 years in prison

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) activist, Maxwell Nkosi (43) has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment after he attempted to rob a woman who was in the company of her daughter at her homestead while armed with a pistol.

Nkosi who is already serving a 36-month jail term for violence and committed the armed robbery offence before he was convicted in June this year.

Nkosi is among a group of rowdy MRP activists that were recently convicted for public violence.

In June Bulawayo Magistrate, Sangster Tawengwa sentenced seven members of the party to 33 months in prison while the other two were each jailed 36 months.

The nine activists were facing charges of public violence after storming Bulawayo Central Police Station demanding the release of MRP president Mqondisi Moyo.

Eight of the activists are serving at Chikurubi Maximum Prison while Nkosi was transferred to Gwanda Prison.

Nkosi was convicted on his own plea of guilty to attempted armed robbery by Gwanda regional magistrate, Mrs Sibonginkosi Mkandla. He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment of which three years were suspended condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Nkosi will serve an effective four years.

Prosecuting, Ms Zanele Sithole said Nkosi attacked Ms Khonzaphi Moyo on March 24 while she was at her homestead at Nyankuni Water Works Compound in Esigodini.

“On 19 March the complainant was at home preparing food for her dogs while in the company of her friends. She was approached by Nkosi who was in the company of two others. One of them produced a pistol and pointed it at the complainant while demanding cash,” she said.

Ms Sithole added: “Nkosi then chased the complainant’s daughter and grabbed her by the neck. The complainant screamed for help which alerted her son in law who was in the homestead. Nkosi and his accomplices fled from the scene and Nkosi was apprehended by community members.”

