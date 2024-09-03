MTN Group mourns former boss Sifiso Dabengwa

Business Writer

AFRICA’S largest mobile network operator, MTN Group, has showered praises on its late former chief executive officer (CEO), Sifiso Raymond Dabengwa, who succumbed to cancer on Sunday morning in Johannesburg.

The Zimbabwe-born technocrat was regarded as a titan in the telecommunications industry in South Africa and across the continent, an astute businessman whose integrity and dedication drove significant advancements in the industry and beyond.

He also served as chairperson for Eskom, South Africa’s power utility and on many other portfolios where he distinguished himself above the rest.

In a statement yesterday, the MTN Group said it acknowledges with deep sadness the passing of Sifiso Dabengwa, who served as its group president and CEO from 2011 to 2015.

“Sifiso was a key figure in MTN’s 30-year journey and his contributions to both the company and the telecommunications industry are held in high regard,” reads the statement.

“During his tenure, Sifiso’s leadership was instrumental in guiding MTN through significant phases of growth and transformation.

“His strategic vision and deep understanding of the telecommunications sector were key to MTN’s success during this period.”

The giant regional telecoms firm said the late Dabengwa was respected not only for his professional achievements but also for his integrity, humility and the respect he showed to all who worked with him.

“He was a mentor to many and a leader who exemplified the values of commitment and service,” it said.

Current MTN Group president and CEO, Mr Ralph Mupita, said: “Sifiso’s impact on MTN and the broader industry was significant. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward”.

The MTN board of directors, the executive committee and all staff have also extended their heartfelt condolences to Sifiso’s family during their time of grief. “Our thoughts are with them as they mourn the loss of a remarkable individual,” reads the statement.

Dabengwa is survived by a wife and four children, who requested privacy during this difficult time. According to South African media reports, details about funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.