Muchenje wins FBC Elephant Hills Open Golf

Clive Muchenje being presented with his prize

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

CLIVE Muchenje of Police Golf Club is the winner of the FBC Elephant Hills Open Golf 2022 edition which concluded at the Elephant Hills Golf Course in Victoria Falls on Sunday.

It was the 18-year old Muchenje’s first ever triumph in a Zimbabwe Golf Association national competition.

Muchenje went for a grueling five-hole playoff with veteran, 13 time Elephant Hills Open champion Josphat Phiri after they were tied on scores after 54 holes.

A total of 120 golfers took part in the two-day event held on Saturday and Sunday.

