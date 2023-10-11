Muchesu on thermal coal production

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

CONTANGO Holdings, which owns the Muchesu Coal Project in Binga district has identified thermal coal production as a potentially lucrative revenue stream it seeks to explore with the mining entity indicating it has received several unsolicited approaches from buyers globally.

The Mucheu deposit contains significant quantities of coking and thermal coal and has a huge resource base totalling over 1 billion tonnes.

The company said it continues to focus on delivering higher margin coking coal business, however, it believes it can create substantial additional shareholder value by also selling thermal coal internationally.

In a recent Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2023, chairman Mr Roy Pitchford said the firm has received a number of unsolicited approaches from buyers of thermal coal ranging from trading houses to industrial consumers from Africa, Europe and Asia.

“As previously advised, an additional revenue stream yet to be explored fully is the opportunity to produce thermal coal. The Company has received a number of unsolicited approaches from buyers, ranging from trading houses to industrial consumers, from Africa, Europe and Asia, however to date, the Company’s primary objective has been on the higher margin coking coal business,” noted Mr Pitchford.

“Notwithstanding this, the economic fundamentals for thermal coal production have improved considerably over recent years, and this remains an area that could be evaluated in more detail in the coming months.”

Contango has a 70 percent interest in Muchesu, with the remaining 30 percent held by a supportive local partner. The firm is currently mining from Block B2, where extensive work has also been undertaken to define the specific properties of the coal.

The coal seams within Block B2 are from surface down to a maximum depth of 47m, therefore ensuring operating costs are kept competitive.

The firm says Block 2 contains an estimated 96 tonnes of coking coal. Mining is currently undertaken with a Wirtgen Surface Miner, which can mine at a rate of up to 1,000 tonnes per hour, followed by processing via a large static screen and washplant.

According to the report, the mining houses say the coke strategy is centred on enhancing the margin to ensure Contango benefits from exposure to the full value chain of its products.

By manufacturing coke at site, the board believes that margins could be increased from $80 per tonne to over $300 per tonne.

“Our objective is to produce and sell coke for the South African ferro alloy and industrial markets that require coke in their furnaces. Numerous discussions have been held with commodity traders and industrial consumers, and the board remains enthusiastic about the synergies with the previously mentioned MNC ( Multi-National Company), which could provide potential funding alongside a development and offtake scenario..”