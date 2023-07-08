Muchinguri-Kashiri leads national clean up in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

DEFENCE and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was in Kwekwe this Friday, 7 July, where she led a national clean-up campaign at Amaveni Shopping Centre.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also Zanu-PF national chairperson later addressed thousands of party supporters who thronged Amaveni Stadium as part of the party’s campaign trail.

Addressing delegates who attended the clean-up campaign, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged every Zimbabwean to take the clean-up programme seriously.

“We should take the clean-up programme seriously as it is key in luring investors. President Emerson Mnangagwa is on record saying a clean environment is conducive for investment. So apart from embarking on infrastructural developments where roads and other infrastructure are being upgraded, he also introduced the clean-up campaign,” she said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said business people should not wait for local authorities to place litter bins at their premises.

“We should complement council efforts by placing our own litter bins at the places which we operate from. But I also urge the local authority to play their part and collect refuse,” she said.

Cde Muchinguri- Kashiri said plastic was harmful to the environment if not properly managed.

“Plastic is non degradable and can be very harmful to the environment if we dump it everywhere. It can contaminate water hence destroying aqua life and can damage the environment in general. I therefore urge you to recycle plastic and use it to make pipes and other material,” said Cde Muchinguri Kashiri.

She implored residents to seek guidance before sinking boreholes as they risk sinking them at unsafe places.

She said the irresponsible behaviour by the citizenry was resulting in climate change and food insecurity in the country due to shortage of rains.

She said public toilets should be cleaned to avoid spread of disease.

“We should develop a habit of leaving public toilets as clean as if they are domestic ones. It is disheartening to note the way we disregard public toilets as if they do not deserve to be clean. At the end of it all, we are the ones who suffer from disease outbreaks,” she said.

She also slammed drug and substance abuse, most of which leads to dumping of plastic material.

“I have seen a lot of plastic beer bottles around. Let us ensure that we dispose of these containers responsibly. But above all, let us desist from drug and substance abuse as it’s harmful to our health,” she said.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Senator Larry Mavima urged Midlanders to maintain a clean environment.

“I urge all of us in Midlands to maintain a clean environment. let us not wait for the clean-up day to have a cleans environment but let it be a habit,” he said.

The second Republic set aside the first Friday of every month as a clean-up day where everyone partakes in cleaning the environment to ensure a safe working environment for everyone.