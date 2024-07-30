Mudariki credits Benade for Sables victory

Sables captain Hilton Mudariki(left), Sables head coach Piet Benade (right) with his Coach of the Tournament award at the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

SABLES skipper, Hilton Mudariki has showered head coach, Piet Benade with praise after the gaffer led them to continental glory, winning the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup tournament that came to an end in Kampala, Uganda on Sunday.

Zimbabwe beat Algeria 29-3 in the final to be crowned Africa champions and Mudariki – who won his maiden silverware in green and white on Sunday – credits their win to Benade whom he says has a big heart.

Benade took over the Sables job in March, replacing Brandon Dawson and has already managed to transform the national team into a formidable side, seeing them win all the three games they played in Uganda, including victory over old foes, Namibia.

The 32-year-old Mudariki said Benade has created a happy family within the team setup.

“Coach has a very big heart. He plays for us, he coaches us like his family and we are one family as a result.

‘I believe that everything that we do, everything that he’s done, will live with us for a lifetime. He’s been one of the most inspirational coaches I’ve ever met. He puts his heart, soul and his own resources behind our success,” Mudariki told online publication SportsCast in Uganda.

Going into the Africa Cup, Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) roped in the services of South Africa’s world cup winning Gert Smal as a consultant and Mudariki believes his expertise also played a part in helping the Sables secure continental glory.

He believes they gained a lot from having a person of Smal’s calibre within their technical set-up.

“Working with one of the biggest and most recognised coaches in the business is a dream come true, to be honest. There is a reason why these guys end up winning international awards and winning World Cups. What he has left with us and what he will continue to do for my country and the players, is more than words can explain,” he said.

On their road to victory, Zimbabwe opened their campaign with a hard-fought 22-20 win over the hosts, Uganda to set up a semi-final date against nemesis Namibia.

With odds stacked against them, the Sables proved too good for the Welwitschias, beating them 32-10 to set up a final date against an Algerian side that beat Kenya 20-12 in the other semi-final.

The Sables solidified their status as one of the powerhouses of African rugby at the continental showdown.

The 2024 Rugby Africa Cup served as the first step towards qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Next year, Zimbabwe – who are now the first seeds – will go on to face Algeria (second seed), Namibia (third seed) and Kenya for a ticket to the World Cup.

The winner of the upcoming tournament will gain entry to the global showpiece while the runner-up will go on and play in the Africa/Asia play-off match against Asian runners-up to decide who will progress to the final qualification tournament.

Following their victory, the Sables have moved two places up on the latest World Rugby Rankings. Zimbabwe has leapfrogged Brazil and Belgium into position 28, having gone into the continental showdown ranked 30th in the world.

The Sables have a rating of 56, 03 points (gained 2, 51).

This is now the Sables’ highest position since they were 26th in November 2015.

They are the third-best placed African team on the world rankings after South Africa and Namibia.

The Springboks maintained their pole position while the Welwitschias dropped one place to number 25.

The victorious Sables touched down at Robert Mugabe International Airport yesterday morning. —@brandon_malvin