Mudau carves a niche in automobile industry

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

SOON after completing electrical engineering studies at Bulawayo Polytechnic in 2003, Mr Lungile Mudau (32) applied for jobs with no luck.

Instead of mourning, Mr Mudau decided to partner his father in car breaking business in Beitbridge’s light industrial area.

Soon after his father’s retirement, Mr Mudau took over the business turning it into a household name in the border town.

Now, he has a message for unemployed youths: “Venture into business instead of aiming to be employed by someone else.”

Mr Mudau, the director of John Mudau Motor Spares, is a living example of how simplicity can give one a sustainable life. He has carved a niche in the automobile industry.

He represents a crop of young businesspeople who have taken it upon themselves to economically empower themselves and create employment.

Mr Mudau sustains his family of five through the innovative idea of buying accident-damaged cars and breaking them to sell parts.

He employs five people at the workshop.

“When I joined my father in this business of car breaking about 10 year ago, it was after I had struggled to get a job after completing studies in electrical engineering. Each time I applied for a job, I would either get a letter of regret or no reply at all and this forced me to think outside the box,” he said.

“Initially, I was cynical when my father invited me to assist him in his business because there was no meaningful activity at the time.

However, through perseverance and hard work, we managed to grow the business and today it is a household name in Beitbridge.”

Mr Mudau said demand for second-hand vehicle parts is high due to the exorbitant prices of brand-new car accessories.

“We specialise mostly in breaking ex-Japanese cars and we buy accident damaged vehicles, especially those beyond repair. People stream to my workshop daily, especially now that the country’s inland borders are closed,” he said

He hopes to grow his business and be among big employers once he gets a huge capital injection.

“My ultimate goal is to be one of the country’s dealers in Japanese cars and selling genuine parts from that country,” said Mr Mudau.

Some of the scrap metal is sold to companies that recycle scrap metal for export.

Mr Mudau urged unemployed youths to venture into business instead of aiming to be employed.

“As a youth who encountered challenges after finishing school, I urge those in a similar position to stay on course and one day they will achieve the success that awaits them. You just have to be patient and be willing to work extra harder,” he said. — @mashnets