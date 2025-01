Innocent Kurira

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS vice captain Peter Muduhwa has officially been unveiled as a Scottland player.

He becomes the second Highlanders player to join the recently promoted side after Lynoth Chikuhwa.

Two other players from Bosso, Godfrey Makaruse and Marvellous Chigumira who has already said his goodbyes are also set to be unveiled by the club.