Mudimba wins ZB Bank half marathon

LONG distance runner Israel Mudimba won the ZB Bank men’s 21 km race at the Bulawayo Athletic Club on Sunday morning.

Mudibha was first to the finish line in a time of 1 hour 15 minutes 58 seconds.

In second place was John Payarira who managed to cross the finish line after 1 hour 16 minutes and 54 seconds.

ZB had their inaugural half marathon in Harare last year and this time around they are having have the event in the City of Kings and Queens.

