Mudiwa Hood to launch Billionaire Academy club at Nust

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Mudiwa Hood, the founder of the Billionaire Academy, is set to launch the Billionaire Academy Club at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo on Friday.

The Billionaire Academy is a resource and tool to find one’s purpose, with a focus on entrepreneurship, growth mindset, mental health, and personal development.

The launch of the Billionaire Academy Club is set to take place at the Nust Delta Large Lecture Theatre from midday.

Mudiwa Hood, a best-selling author of the book “SHUT UP AND MAKE MONEY,” believes that by applying the skills taught at the Billionaire Academy, individuals can unlock the keys to personal and financial freedom.

The academy mainly teaches the fundamental aspects of becoming a millionaire en-route to attaining the ultimate billionaire status.

The Nust SRC Minister of Information and Publicity, Kudzai Zhuwaki said they hope to gain inspiration and practical skills from Mudiwa Hood.

“As Nust students, we are excited about Mudiwa Hood’s visit to our university to launch the Billionaire Academy Club. We see this as a valuable opportunity for our personal and professional growth.



“The Billionaire Academy Club’s focus on entrepreneurship, personal development, and mental health is highly relevant to us. We hope to gain inspiration and practical skills from Mudiwa Hood to pursue our entrepreneurial dreams.

“We also look forward to networking with like-minded individuals in the club, as well as contributing to the community through entrepreneurial and philanthropic initiatives. We believe that this club has the potential to make a positive impact on our lives and our university,” said Zhuwaki.