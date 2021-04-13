Muduhwa back at Bosso, does medicals

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS defender Peter Muduhwa is back in country following a brief unsuccessful stint with Tanzania giants Simba SC.

Muduhwa immediately got down to business, undergoing Covid-19 and medical tests with the Bulawayo giants on Tuesday morning.

The defence stalwart’s six-month loan deal with the Tanzanians was terminated halfway through and he returned from Dar-es-Salaam without kicking a ball.

Winston Mhango undergoing his medical

“We are not taking chances. As we continue with our preseason preparations, the players are undergoing medical tests. Football is coming back,” Bosso wrote on their official social media pages, with pictures of players undergoing tests.

Makaruse having his medical

Also pictured doing his medical with Muduhwa are new signings, midfielder Winston Mhango and striker Lynnoth Chikuhwa, and winger Godfrey Makaruse.

Chikuhwa having his medical

The return of the 27-year-old Muduhwa, who can also play as a right-back or defensive midfielder, will give Bosso a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s Independence Cup match against Dynamos. – @ZililoR

 

