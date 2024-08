Muduhwa out of derby clash

Innocent Kurira,[email protected]

HIGHLANDERS will be without defender Peter Muduhwa for their derby tie against Chicken Inn on Sunday as the player will be serving a yellow card suspension.

Mudhuwa is among the 11 suspended players for matchday 24.

List of suspended players

Tashinga Pfende (Greenfuel), Itai Mabhunu (Chicken Inn), Eriya Mafirenyika (TelOne), Criss Munetsi Mverechena (TelOne), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Crispen Machisi (Arenel), Phineas Bamusi (Caps United), Nyasha Gurende, Leeroy Murape (ZPC Kariba), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals College)

