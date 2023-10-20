Muduhwa to sit it out

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

HIGHLANDERS FC defender Peter Muduhwa will serve his four-match game suspension despite the club having appealed against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee’s decision to find him guilty of inciting violence in their abandoned game against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on September 10.

Muduhwa, who was summoned by the PSL Disciplinary Committee and pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him was subsequently found guilty and fined US$500.

In addition, he was slapped with a four-match suspension, a decision that rules him out of the Soccer Stars of the Year selection despite the defender playing what could be his best football.

It comes as no surprise Bosso appealed the decision, however, their attempts to overturn the initial ruling hit a brick wall when the PSL stated that despite receiving the appeal notice Muduhwa’s suspension stands.

“We acknowledge receipt of your notice of appeal against Muduhwa’s disciplinary judgement and advise as follows. You are hereby required to pay an appeal fee to the Premier Soccer League of US$2500 (Two thousand five hundred dollars) for onward transmission to the Zimbabwe Football Association.

“You are further advised that the appeal does not have a suspensive effect on the disciplinary judgement except with regard to orders to pay a sum of money. This means that Peter Muduhwa’s four-match suspension stands,” reads the PSL correspondence in the Zimpapers Sports Hub’s possession.

According to the PSL rules and regulations on The Appeals Committee :

Order 35.1 Any appeal against the decision of the PSL Disciplinary Committee shall be noted to the Zifa Appeals Board as defined in Article 49 of the PSL statutes.

35.2 Such appeal shall be noted

35.2.1 Within seven days from the date of the judgement

35.2.2 Shall be forwarded in duplicate to the Chief Executive Officer

35.2.3 Shall be accompanied by a mandatory non-refundable stipulated fee.

35.7 The Appeals Committee shall soon after an appeal sitting immediately announce its ruling The decision of the Appeals Committee is final.

At the time of going to print, Highlanders were still to respond to questions sent to them on the matter.

According to the judgement, against Muduhwa, allegations are that on the 10th of September 2023 at Barbourfields Stadium during a League match between Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC, the referee reported that “as we got into the dressing room entrance, Highlanders player number 21.

Muduhwa Peter stopped us from entering the dressing room shouting “Lingabavuleli batshiyeni betshaywe” (Don’t open for them, leave them so that they are beaten).”

It was the disciplinary committee, led by Doreen Gapare who was the chairperson and members Wellington Magaya and Ralph Tsivama’s contention that Muduhwa’s actions were in contravention of Order 31 of the Castle Lager PSL Rules and Regulations which states that, it is an Act of Misconduct on the part of a player who; 31.2.11 Fails to protect match officials against acts or attempted acts of violence or any other form of abuse before, during or after a match; 31.2.16 Commits any act, makes any statement, either orally or in writing, or has been responsible for conduct which is considered ungentlemanly, insulting or improper behaviour, or likely to bring the game or any of its sponsors, any member, the League, Zifa, Caf or Fifa into disrepute. — @innocentskizoe