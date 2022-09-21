Muffia King, Navy Boi to showcase talent in Botswana

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

VICTORIA Falls-based musicians Muffia King and Navy Boi are set to perform in Botswana this Friday at a show dubbed “Zim to Bots”.

Muffia King said they are looking forward to entertaining people in the neighbouring country and representing Zimbabwe.

“I’ll be performing live in Kasane, Botswana at Trekkers Night Club alongside Navy Bwoi where we’ll be backed by Tay Boyz, a local artist in Kasane.

“We’re also looking forward to entertaining people from different regions since Kasane is a border town. I feel great to be taking part in this show and working with Navy Boi is fascinating,” Muffia King said.

He said performing after the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions has been better.

“Now it’s better because we can perform for quite a bigger number of people. People are geared up and they really love being entertained by us. My calendar for October is already full as we have shows lined up in Hwange, Victoria Falls, and Zambia and also most of our dates for December are almost taken,” he said.

