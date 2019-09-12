MUGABE FUNERAL: Eleven presidents confirm attendance

12 Sep, 2019 - 13:09 0 Views
0 Comments
MUGABE FUNERAL: Eleven presidents confirm attendance The late former President Robert Mugabe

The Chronicle

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Eleven Heads of State and eight former Presidents from various African countries have so far confirmed their attendance at the late former President Robert Mugabe’s State funeral service set for Saturday.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet in charge of Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba confirmed the list of the Heads of State that will attend the ceremony in a statement this afternoon.

The 11 are Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, DRC’S Felix Tshisekedi, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, Malawi’s Arthur Peter Mutharika, Angola’s Joao Laurenco, Saharawi’s Brahim Ghali, South Africa’s Cyril Rhamaphosa, Mozambique’s Felipe Nyusi, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu, Namibia’s Hage Geingob and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta.

Most of the leaders are expected in the country on Saturday with the exception of Presidents Geingob and Ghali. The former Presidents that have also confirmed their attendance are Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda and Rupiah Banda, Mozambique’s Joachim Chissano, South Africa’s Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, Namibia’s Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba and Botswana’s Festus Mogae.

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting