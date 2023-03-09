Mukamuri has point to prove in pool’s National Champions League

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN pool champion Hillary Mukamuri says the National Champions League (NCL) pool contest is an opportunity for him to prove he still has enough gas in his tank.

In 2016 Mukamuri (44) won the South African Black Ball Pool Singles Championship at the colourful Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He was part of the 10 Zimbabweans invited to the tournament which pitted over 120 participants and lasted for more than two weeks.

For his efforts, he walked away with R5000.00, a trophy, and more importantly a sponsored trip to the World Pool Championships in Ireland.

He also received the following accolades for overall top performer, most break and finish (2 out of 35 frames), and Most wins per player.

The tournament is widely regarded as the biggest pool tournament in Africa and drew the best pool players from South Africa.

Mukamuri, who plays for Palace Pool Club says he is ready for the Mutare competition.

“This is a big competition and my team has a number of youngsters that look up to me so l have to be at my best. I am very confident that we will represent Bulawayo well at the championships. For me, this is a competition where l get to remind people of how good l still am,” said Mukamuri.

His coach Dumisa “Di Maria” Marira is also ready for the competition.

“We won the provincial championship and that should give us enough confidence going into the nationals. The team has prepared well and we are confident of victory,” said Marira.

The last edition of the NCL was held at the start of 2020 in Marondera, with the hosting province being Mashonaland East.