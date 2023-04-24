Mukumba wins 2023 Hillside Masters Open

Brandon Moyo

AMATEUR golfer, Innocent Mukumba won the 2023 Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) Hillside Masters that was held at Hillside Golf Club Golf Course in Harare over the weekend.

The youngster finished with a gross total of 218 points from three rounds, 11 shots ahead of the runner up. The win was a good boost for Mukumba who is in the top 10 of the ZGA Amateur league order of merit.

On his way to victory, the Warren Hills Golf Club player had round scores of 74, 71 and 73 in the 54-hole tournament for his 218 points total. The youngster led the pack throughout the duration of the championship. In second place, Mukumba was followed by Lloyd Dube who is also in the top 10 of the order of merit.

Dube finished with a gross total of 229 points from his three rounds after making scores of 78, 75 and 76. The tournament in the capital city comes after Bulawayo Country Club hosted the Matabeleland Amateur Golf tournament where Tariro November was crowned champion after finishing with a gross total of 217 points while second placed Barry Painting had a total of 224 points after three rounds.

The next event on the ZGA amateur calendar is the FBC Zimbabwe Open at Royal Harare Golf Club. – @brandon_malvin