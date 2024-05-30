Multi-faceted approach answer to restoring mining sector viability – Chitando

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

MINES and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, says the restoration of the viability of mining operations in Zimbabwe demands adoption of a multi-faceted approach that addresses both short-term challenges and long-term sustainability.

In his keynote address on behalf of President Mnangagwa at the Chamber of Mines official opening conference this morning under the theme:

“Navigating Turbulent Times – Restoring Viability of Mining Operations”, Minister Chitando said the turbulent times were a test to the resilience of mining operations worldwide, and Zimbabwe is no exception.

However, he said such adversity should breed innovation to ensure that the mining sector maintains its role as the cornerstone of the country’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, and infrastructure development.

“In the face of turbulent times affecting the sector and fluctuating global commodity prices, and global geopolitical uncertainties, revitalising the sector requires strong collaboration and partnership between government, industry stakeholders, and local communities,” he said.

“Government is creating an enabling environment that promotes investment, innovation, and transparency.

“This includes streamlining regulatory processes, addressing infrastructure deficiencies, and providing fiscal incentives to attract both domestic and foreign investment.

“The Government continues to undertake extensive infrastructure initiatives such as rehabilitating roads, upgrading airports, enhancing power generation—particularly through the expansion of the Hwange power station—and constructing dams.

“These efforts are aimed at establishing essential foundations for the development of our economic sectors, including mining.”

Minister Chitando said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is promoting responsible resource management and sustainable development. This means promoting environmentally sound mining practices, investing in skills development and technology transfer, and ensuring that mining benefits are equitably shared among all stakeholders, particularly local communities.

“The mining industry must harness the power of technology and innovation to optimize mining operations and enhance productivity,” he said.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution presents unprecedented opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and mitigate risks in the mining sector.

“By embracing digitalization, automation, and renewable energy solutions, we can create a more resilient and competitive mining industry.”

More to follow……