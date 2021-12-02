MultiChoice, M-Net Productions host workshop for filmmakers

Showbiz Reporter

Zimbabwean filmmakers have an opportunity to gain new skills and knowledge through an online technical workshop that is being hosted by MultiChoice and M-Net Productions.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said the workshop that is ongoing is open to all filmmakers.

“We hope the workshop will be of interest and value and that within the content will be ideas, sharing of knowledge and imparting of information that will prove valuable to a range of content creators,” she said.

Topics to be covered include sound, editing, camera work and quality control.

“The session is aimed at people already working in these fields and who would like to gain inputs for continuous improvement of output,” Dziva said.