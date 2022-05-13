MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy open for entries

Showbiz Reporter

Aspiring and emerging young filmmakers have been invited to apply for places in the fifth academic year of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy, which opens in October.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said Zimbabweans keen on careers in the growing African film and television industry should see this as an opportunity to get a foothold in the industry as well as benefit from an unrivalled world-class, year-long training programme.

The MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy is a continental initiative launched in 2018 to provide a learning platform for aspiring film-makers across Africa, with physical academies in Lagos, Nairobi and Lusaka for West, East and Southern African students selected for training.

“Entry is open to aspiring and emerging filmmakers with industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification. They are applying for an exciting opportunity to develop and enhance their production skills with a curriculum that combines film studies such as directing, sound design, the business of film, among others, along with workplace experience on productions being created by M-Net,” Dziva said.

The fully-funded programme runs for 12 months, with locals who will be selected set to attend the Lusaka academy. Christopher Puta will be in charge of the Southern African hub.

Bringing 15 years’ experience in audio and video production to his new job, Southern Africa academy director Puta believes that the growth of Africa’s film and TV industry starts with providing young people with the opportunity to produce quality content.

“By equipping students with what it takes to be world-class film and TV professionals, the MTF Academy programme is effectively raising the next generation of African storytellers and historians,” Puta said.

Dziva said in addition to the practical training that MTF students will receive as part of the programme, they will also enjoy an enhanced training experience from MTF Academy partnerships, which include those of the New York Film Academy, the Henley Business School in the United Kingdom, Dolby and Canon.

“Previous student years have also enjoyed working with the United Nations’ Verified campaign and have created projects for Partners Against Piracy as well as for Creative Development, the latter on a climate change campaign.

“Zimbabweans have featured in each of the previous four academic years and we hope for a good number of applications for this fifth year, as well as for a renewed Zimbabwean presence in the coming academic year,” said Dziva.

The entry deadline is June 3 with applications set to be submitted online through https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/