MultiChoice Talent Factory excites young Bulawayo storytellers

Mbulelo Mpofu and Angela Sibanda

YOUNG local filmmakers have expressed excitement at the opportunity given to them by MultiChoice through the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy (MTFA).

This comes after a free “Pop Up Workshop and Screening” was held at the Zimbabwe Music Academy last week Thursday to help the next generation of visual storytellers apply for a 12-month sponsored film production training next year.

The MTFA is a programme aimed at spearheading the development of African talent in the TV and film space through theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production, and storytelling. It is Africa’s first academy of its kind, spanning three regions and 13 countries.

MTFA facilitator, Alex Gwaze said the programme is tailor-made to help Southern African talented personnel deliberately tell the African story the African way.

“The idea behind this programme is to help you tell our stories our own way as Bollywood, Hollywood, and Nollywood are doing their own things. We also need to embrace our Africanacity and tell our own stories the best way we see them,” Gwaze said.

He took participants through the application process citing some of the mistakes that young filmmakers should avoid.

“A lot of applicants make rookie mistakes when applying for this scholarship and this is largely due to not paying attention to the requirements of the programme. One needs to get their qualifications and act together as this (the application process) serves to weed out the liars and cultivate the culture of truthfulness,” he said.

Gwaze said the workshop was held in Bulawayo to engage the city’s community directly and assist them in understanding the needs and requirements of the programme as well as preparing future applicants.

During the workshop, works from previous graduates were flighted to motivate the aspiring filmmakers.

Gwaze invited applications from filmmakers who are between the ages of 18 and 26 to apply with the application set to close on Friday with successful applicants scheduled to travel to Zambia for the programme next year.

Buoyant up-and-coming filmmakers who spoke to Chronicle Showbiz after the workshop said they learnt a lot and hope to be the chosen ones.

“The workshop was an eye-opener as the facilitator pointed out our Achilles Heel.

“I’m ready to apply now that I have full knowledge of the programme. It gives me hope now and I believe I have what it takes to be part of the 60 filmmakers chosen for the programme,” said Ralph, an up-and-coming filmmaker.

Another filmmaker, Tendai Rwafa said the workshop was held timely. “I’d like to thank MultiChoice for helping us understand the concepts and also giving us tips on how best to apply for the programme. It’s a timely intervention since the application deadline is around the corner. It gives us time to prepare,” Rwafa said.

Also in attendance were those involved in the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs) and these were music producer, Black Orient, comedian Frank Chirisa, and musician Reilo Viekk.

Locals who have benefited from the programme include Nkosilesisa Ncube, Nobert Mapfoche and Rutendo Mahofa who received placements in major television productions after their graduation.