MultiChoice Talent Factory launches short film series to celebrate Africa Day

Showbiz Reporter

The MultiChoice Group and the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) will be celebrating the love of African cinema with the Colours of Africa film series.

The series will feature 16 films shot and directed by the MTF Academy’s Class of 2020 that will be available on the M-Net Movies AfroCinema pop-up channel from today to May 31. From Zimbabwe, a film titled Figure it out will be showcased.

“Viewers will get to sink their teeth into a selection of films from East, West and Southern Africa, and marvel at the results of the talent honed by the MTF Academy’s distinctive curriculum.

“The Colours of Africa film series is one of the many ways that MultiChoice celebrates young film talent in Africa. We are proud to honour Africa Day by celebrating the work of the MTF Academies’ Class of 2020 in this way. The film series also speaks to MultiChoice’s commitment to developing and nurturing the abundance of young talent who represent the future of our industry,” said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice group CEO of general entertainment and connected video.

The M-Net AfroCinema pop-up will also feature films from the inaugural class of the MTF Academy, as well as public service announcements (PSAs) shot by the Class of 2020 for the United Nation’s #PledgeToPause campaign as part of their academic course.

“The Covid-19 pandemic set a precedent for the Class of 2020, but their resilience culminated in a successful second year of the MTF shared-value initiative. While the students’ academic course was extended from 12 months to 18 months, the additional time allowed for an online accredited course through our proud partnership with the New York Film Academy,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

“The theme of the collections of films is ‘Connecting generations through storytelling’ and what is particularly beautiful about the series is that the MTF students produced the short films in their home countries adding local context, voice and visuals to their cinematic expression in the Colours of Africa series.

“The series also speaks to the purpose of MTF to ensure that we invest in the next generation of storytellers with knowledge shared by skilled professionals in the industry,” said Cheryl Uys-Allie, director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative.