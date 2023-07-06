MultiChoice Talent Factory to host free film workshop in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu

[email protected]

MULTICHOICE Talent Factory Academy (MTFA) will today host a free “Pop Up Workshop and Screening” at the Zimbabwean Academy of Music to help the next generation of visual storytellers apply for a 12-month sponsored film production training next year.

The MTFA is a 12-month recognised immersion programme that develops rising TV and film talent in Africa via theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production, and storytelling.

It is Africa’s first academy of its kind, spanning three regions and 13 countries.

In the past, a MultiChoice-funded programme benefited two film students from Zimbabwe, Nobert Mapfoche and Rutendo Mahofa. The pair received placements in major television productions after their graduation in 2019.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy facilitator, Alex Gwaze said the workshop will open a window of opportunity for young and talented aspirant filmmakers.

“The workshop is a pop-up event geared towards getting the youth to take advantage of the opportunity to study for free with other African filmmakers. The workshop is there to engage the Bulawayo community directly and assist them in understanding the needs and requirements of the programme as well as preparing future applicants.

“Our goal is to get more youths learning technical skills and this workshop is geared towards them seeing that there are opportunities to learn from seasoned professionals,” Gwaze said.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about filmmaking by creating films and refining their talents in film and television production alongside industry legends.

– @MbuleloMpofu