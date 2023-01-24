MultiChoice Talent Factory welcomes next generation of storytellers

Showbiz Reporter

Two Zimbabweans are among 60 students who have been selected for this year’s MultiChoice Talent Factory programme with the two hoping to help boost the ranks of trained professionals in Africa’s growing world of filmmaking.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said Marvel`ous Matswimbo and Simbarashe Nyahwa from Harare joined 58 other students from across Africa to form the Class of 2023 in the ongoing MTF programme, now in its fourth year.

The MTF programme is fully funded by MultiChoice Africa, which introduced the concept five years ago as a means of increasing the pool of talent in the field of filmmaking in Africa. So far, 180 graduates have been produced and are ready to launch themselves into the industry.

“We’re excited to once again have two Zimbabweans in the MTF academic year, having had two in each of the previous year-long programmes,” Dziva said.

“They are now at the MTF Academy in Lusaka, which is the base for students from Southern Africa, along with 18 other students from this region. Other academies in Nairobi for East Africa and Lagos for West Africa each also have 20 students, making up the 60-strong Class of 2023.”

She said the MTF programme received thousands of applications from 13 countries across Africa and after a rigorous selection process, the 60 aspiring filmmakers for this year were selected for the year-long training programme. Training will include theoretical and hands-on experience in film-making, from scriptwriting to cinematography, and editing to audio post-production.

“MTF Academies will this year continue to work with regional and international partners to ensure that the students receive the best training and practical experience possible as they work towards a place in the film and television industry.

“Renowned local and international facilitators who are part of the trainers are academician Dr Benea Shapaya, senior lecturer of Film and Media Studies at Kenyatta University, who will be facilitating a session on the history of film and television industry in Africa; and 4 times SAFTA award-winning writer, producer, and director – Neil McCarthy, who is currently one of the most highly experienced screenwriters in the country.”

The programme also boasts a high calibre of award-winning specialists from across the continent, many of whom produce content for M-Net group channels.

Dziva said the top graduates will be given an opportunity to develop their skills even further after the course, earning internships sponsored by MTF partner organisations, among them the New York Film Academy and Zee World.

“This exciting opportunity for the top graduates will give them access to even more hands-on experience and further prepare them for roles in film-making in the future,” said Dziva.