MultiChoice To launch Me, new channel for viewers to watch world-class series

Showbiz Reporter

MultiChoice is set to launch a new DStv channel in November, merging two existing channels to create a platform for series and reality shows.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the new channel will be called Me and will be a coming together of content from M-Net City and Vuzu.

“The new channel offers a wide selection of international programming and is targeted primarily at DStv Family and DStv Compact viewers, but will also be available to DStv Premium and DStv Compact Plus subscribers,” she said.

M-Net City, channel 115, was originally launched as a source of the latest and best international series, while Vuzu, channel 116, has been aimed at the younger viewers of Africa.

“Me will feature the best of both its predecessors while establishing a new identity for its audience profile.”

Dziva said the primary audience will be the 18 to 34-year-old market, focused on international scripted content, lifestyle shows and celebrity content, some the latter having been previously broadcast on M-Net channel 102 and 1Magic.

“Me will launch with daily episodes of The Rookie, NCIS: New Orleans, Survivor Australia and Young Sheldon, as well as local and international series like Lioness, Prodigal Son, All American and 911. The Real Housewives will feature each weekday at 9.30pm, leading to a late-night slot which will feature acclaimed international dramas and thrillers like Godfather of Harlem, Clarice and Flight Attendant.”

Weekend Me content will include The Bachelorette SA and films, as well as game shows, talent programmes and reality TV that include Beat Shazam, American Idol and Growing Up Hip Hop. Sunday evening 8pm drama will include the popular Queen Sugar.

M-Net City and Vuzu will close on Friday October 29 and Me will launch at 4pm on Monday, November 1.