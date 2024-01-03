Multichoice will not air AFCON 2024

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

MUlTICHOICE has revealed they will not be airing 2024 Afcon finals played at the upcoming AFCON 2024 tournament to be held in Ivory Coast.

In a statement, Multichoice stated that SuperSport TV failed to secure the broadcasting rights for the tournament.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] 2023 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament,” reads the statement.

“However, AFCON 2024 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air [FTA] channels.

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring that fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions,” further reads the statement.

