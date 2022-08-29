MultiChoice Zimbabwe continues to support local film sector

Tendai Maduwa (second from right) poses for a photo with fans at the premiere of his movie, The Villager

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

MULTICHOICE Zimbabwe has expressed its commitment to continue supporting the local film sector. This was said by its Bulawayo branch team leader Sharon Ruvimbo Mutsikwi at the cinema premiere of The Villager on Friday in Bulawayo.

In her keynote address before the premiere of the production by veteran actor and writer Tendai Maduwa, Mutsikwi said MultiChoice Zimbabwe will continue working with local filmmakers to give them a platform to showcase their products. The Villager is set to officially premiere on DStv next month with MultiChoice having chipped in to make the cinema premiere a success.

“MultiChoice Zimbabwe is always delighted to support the growth and development of filmmaking in this country. So, we’re pleased to provide support for another Zimbabwean production. The work of filmmaking talent in Zimbabwe is enormous and it’s exciting to see the range of films being produced.

“What’s also pleasing is that this specific city is very much a part of this increased level of filmmaking as evidenced by tonight’s premiere,” she said.

This is not the first time that MultiChoice has worked with local filmmakers. In 2019, MultiChoice Zimbabwe helped Tendai Maduwa’s Lord of Kush to premiere and in partnership with the Zimpapers Television Network, 3Ktv, and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, they have championed the airing of local content.

Maduwa’s latest movie takes one on his personal journey of triumph in the face of adversity. It retraces his life’s journey which saw the actor and author climb his way up the ladder from the village of Mutoko to the streets of Harare after his mother died shortly after giving birth to him.

It borders around him being a village boy who went through a nasty divorce with his wife Stella and found solace in the arms of a stripper Lillian and had to fight Bazooker to win the affection of Lillian and prove his virility. The fight is necessitated by Bazooker snatching Tendai’s wife. Tendai ends up winning both the match and Lillian’s affection.

The film features veteran actors, Stephen Chigorimbo, Ben Sibenke, Hillary Indie, Mugove Muhambi, Reuben Mukucha, Steven Nyamuda, Alletah Marufu and Maduwa’s daughter Candice Nomthandazi Maduwa.

Funny man, Ntando Van Moyo directed events at the red carpet event.

Speaking on the sidelines of his movie premiere, the outspoken Maduwa said he is working with Nigerians who include actor and director, Ramsey Nouah on a movie set to be released soon.

“I’m working on a movie titled, ‘Saved’ which will be shot in Nigeria. It’ll be co-directed by Ramsey Nouah and will be starring me, Ramsey, Bob Emmanuel, Canadian actress Cynthia Stone, Ben Sibenke and Jackie Appiah,” he said.

During the cinematic launch of The Villager, a moment of silence was observed in memory of the late arts doyen Cont Mhlanga who passed on earlier this month. – @eMKlass_49