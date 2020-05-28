MultiChoice Zimbabwe to host celebrate Africa watch party

Showbiz Reporter

As Africa Month comes to a close, MultiChoice Zimbabwe is hosting a ‘watch party’ so that Zimbabweans can enjoy a selection of the varied music of Africa in their own homes.

The Celebrate Africa Watch Party will be broadcast on the DStvZimbabwe Facebook page on Saturday from 3pm to 4pm.

“Popular DJ Smith will bring the music to viewers and award-winning choreographer and dancer John Cole will add some slick moves to the fun event,” said Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe.

“It’s all about music, dance, home entertainment and fun, all centred round the fascinating and vibrant music of Africa,” added Dziva.