Multilingual star Tsepiso Phuthi shines bright in South Africa

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Tsepiso Phuthi is a self-motivated singer and songwriter based in South Africa. Her father is from Botswana and her mother is Zimbabwean, which makes her multilingual. She has been involved in the arts industry from a very tender age as a contemporary dancer for Isithende and Tronix contemporary dance groups.

Tsepiso’s music falls under a fluid genre. In an interview, she highlighted that she does not want to confine herself to a specific music genre.

Tsepiso draws her inspiration from musicians like Mpho Sebina, Nomcebo Zikode, Azana and other women in the industry.

“I developed an interest in music when I was young, which saw me joining art groups as a contemporary dancer. I am greatly inspired by women who are making big things in the industry.

“My music is genre-fluid as I do not like to box myself into one specific genre because I do not want to limit my creativity. I believe music is broad and diverse,” she said.

In 2018, she recorded her first song titled Uthando Emoyeni, which did very well on Skyz Metro FM charts. Among many of her songs, her highlight is when she collaborated with MJ Sings, who wrote her a song titled Thembalami.

The song introduced her to MTV Base, Channel O and ZB. It was ranked number 23 on ZBC music videos of 2022.

Her recent single Ngihambanawe is also doing well on DStv music channels and ZBC.

Tsepiso said her career highlights was when she was nominated for Best Upcoming Artist 2023 at the Mzansi Arts and Media Awards and when two of her songs were on high rotation across all DSTV channels.

“One of them, Thembalami, is among the top 500 most played songs according to the radio monitor,” she said.

Tsepiso said she recently released a song titled Ixoki, an Afro-infused Amapiano song.

“This song is about a woman who is expressing her disappointment in the way her partner has shown infidelity and is letting him know that she is aware that he is a liar. I am also working on a single with an SA musician Mawhoo and Swaziland-based Shinely Greenz,’ she said.

Tsepiso said she has performed at several events in Johannesburg and Pretoria, MAMA awards, Miss Westrand, Mrock café, Coconut lounge and many more.

“I wish to perform at many events in Zimbabwe especially in Bulawayo because people now know my music.

“I’m open to working with anyone who is willing to work with me as long as the vibe and the mood is clean,” she said.