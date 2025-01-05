Multiple airports close runways as snow batters Britain amid dire warnings up to 16 inches could…

Heavy overnight snow has caused several airports to close their runways this morning as up to 16 inches could fall in parts of the country today.

The UK was plunged into chaos this weekend after an Arctic blast brought heavy snow, freezing rain, and ice that has shut roads, halted travel and caused power outages.

The Met Office updated severe weather warnings covering areas of the Midlands, Wales and much of northern England today.

Both Manchester and Liverpool airport have been forced to shut their runways this morning due to snowy weather conditions, they announced on social media.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Airport confirmed it has now reopened its runway after snow clearing, but passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates.

Bristol Airport reopened at around 11pm after an earlier closure but warned of delays this morning due to aircraft being out of position.

National Highways warned up to 25cm of snow could hit roads in northern England, including the A628 Woodhead Pass, which connects Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire through the Peak District and was closed overnight in both directions.

The A66 in County Durham and Cumbria was also closed between the M6 and A1M due to the conditions.

Heavy snow has caused disruption and runways to close at Manchester Airport this morning

Snow is seen surrounding aircraft at Manchester Airport in the early hours of this morning

Due to snow, the runway is temporarily closed but the airport remains open, please contact your airline for flight information. We are working hard to clear the runway and will provide an update at 07:45 pic.twitter.com/XBMJU5h9a0 — Liverpool John Lennon Airport (@LPL_Airport) January 5, 2025

Motorists struggle to drive as snow covers Newcastle city centre

As well as snow, National Highways warned rain may initially fall on frozen ground and lead to ice with areas of high ground, including the Cotswolds and Peak District, most at risk.

People of Newcastle woke up to their first snow covering in 2025 as the country prepared itself for a freezing cold snap.

Sunday morning commuters were forced to wrap up warm as they braved the elements in the city centre during zero degree temperatures.

Two cars had already collided by 7am close to the city’s Quayside as the icy weather made for hazardous driving conditions.

Locals shielded themselves with umbrellas as they walked past Newcastle’s Grey’s Monument which stood against the wintry backdrop.

Residents of Gateshead were also greeted to a winter wonderland this morning after heavy snowfall overnight.

The head of the famous Angel of the North statue was pictured covered in white against the backdrop of grey skies.

Meanwhile, rain has been causing concern in Devon, with the Environment Agency issuing two flood warnings – with flooding expected this morning on the River Taw and the River Torridge.

The National Grid said they had been working to restore power after outages across the Midlands, south-west England and South Wales on Saturday.

People wheel their suitcases through snow at Manchester Airport this morning

One person reported being stuck on a plane at Manchester Airport for two hours this morning

Snow falls in Newcastle city centre this morning as bad weather batters the UK

Cars are hit by snow in the early hours of the morning in Newcastle city centre

A person walks their dog along a snow covered road in Bradford this morning

Snow falling in Newport. Large parts of the country will face disruption from heavy snow and freezing rain over the weekend after forecasters issued two amber weather warnings

❄ As a result of resilience teams working throughout the night, the start up to the schedule remains business as usual. Passengers travelling to the airport are advised to allow plenty of time, we will continue to update passengers throughout the morning. Please check our… — Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) January 5, 2025

The company’s live map showed power cuts across the region this morning including in Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff.

National Highways previously reported major disruptions on roads, including the M5 in Somerset, where a series of crashes led to long delays last night.

On the A303 in Wiltshire, a stretch of road is closed in both directions due to heavy snow, and the M62 in Greater Manchester has been severely disrupted by snow and ice, with multiple accidents blocking lanes.

The weather is also affecting rail travel, with National Rail Enquiries confirming that the line between Inverness and Dingwall in Scotland remains closed due to flooding and landslips.

Train services between Inverness and other destinations in northern Scotland are also experiencing delays.

While the NHS Black Country integrated care board has warned the public to ‘avoid going out early when the frost is thick or late at night when it’s dark’, adding people should keep hands free and wear shoes with a good grip.

And in Herefordshire, the Wye Valley NHS Trust told people to ‘have sufficient food and medicine and take measures to reduce draughts in your home’.

However, that didn’t stop revelers in Leeds going out on the town in the freezing cold without coats on.

The weather didn’t stop revelers in Leeds going out on the town in the freezing cold without coats on

Snow begins to fill in Leeds as party goers brave the arctic conditions

The Met Office has issued new snow warnings for Sunday, with even more snow expected to fall

Snow also blanketed London overnight. Pictured is one of the city’s famed red buses picking up a passenger

Streets in London’s Hampstead Heath area of were covered in snow overnight

A person wraps up warm in their coat as cars brave the snow in London

The gritters were out in force across the country last night. Pictured is one in London

The Met Office has issued new snow warnings for Sunday, with even more snow expected to fall. In addition to the snow, freezing rain is expected to cause dangerous ice conditions across Wales, the Midlands, and parts of northern England.

A Met Office spokesperson confirmed that temperatures reached as low as -8.6°C in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday night.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to range from 2-5°C in most areas, with some southern parts of the UK seeing highs of 7°C. However, conditions will remain cold, with the wind chill making it feel even colder.

Up to 40cm of snow could accumulate in higher ground areas, including parts of Wales and the southern Pennines.

Snow and ice will continue to disrupt travel, with the potential for more road closures and delays to public transport services.

The Met Office’s amber warnings for snow and ice will remain in effect until Sunday afternoon in some areas, while yellow warnings cover most of England, Wales, and parts of Scotland.

Forecasters predict that, as milder air moves in from the south, the snow will turn to rain in some areas, but freezing rain will persist in others, worsening the risk of hazardous conditions on the roads.

Children play in the snow as their father keeps watch from his car

An ambulance drives through the freshly laid snow on January 04, 2025 in Blackwood, Wales

Vehicles negotiating the snow in dangerous conditions

The health impact of the cold snap is also a concern, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing cold weather health alerts for all of England.

The elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to the severe cold, which could increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections.

Emergency services are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in high-altitude areas such as the Cotswolds and Peak District, where snow is expected to fall heavily.

The NHS has also warned the public to be cautious of icy conditions, and to avoid going out early in the morning or late at night when frost is thick.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that Britons should take precautions, advising people to layer up and ensure their heating is on during the cold snap.

He told BBC Breakfast: ‘We are heading into a cold snap this weekend and I know there are lots of concerns, not just amongst charity leaders, but also among NHS and social care leaders as well, about the particular risks and vulnerabilities this weekend as temperatures drop, both in terms of risk of accident and injury, but also risk from the cold itself.

A house is illuminated with Christmas lights as snow falls. Temperatures reach -10 C this weekend in some parts of the UK with Amber weather warnings issued by the Met office

A car navigates his way down a hill through snow

Snow falling in Basingstoke. Large parts of the country will face disruption from heavy snow

‘This is a weekend to wrap up and keep warm, to take sensible precautions about going out and about.’

Councils across London and southern England have also activated emergency measures including additional accommodation to help rough sleepers stay safe during the cold snap.

Sunday will bring a slight respite for some areas as milder conditions move in, with temperatures potentially rising to 13°C (55°F) in southern England.

However, these conditions will be short-lived, as another cold front is expected to bring sub-zero temperatures and more snow by Monday.

By Sunday afternoon, areas such as the Midlands and northern England will experience further snow showers, and heavy snow is likely to continue affecting parts of Wales.

A series of weather warnings will come into effect, with status orange snow and ice warnings issued

People out walking at the Wicklow Gap mountain pass in Co Wicklow

The Met Office has warned that conditions could remain hazardous into Monday, with ice, snow, and freezing rain still affecting travel.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: ‘Although Sunday will bring some milder conditions, the cold weather will return next week. We expect temperatures to remain below average for much of the country, with widespread frost and the risk of more snow showers in northern Scotland.’

This comes after a walker died after falling 70m from a mountain ridge in the Lake District.

Keswick Mountain Rescue said their first callout of the year ended in tragedy after the man died after falling from Sharp Edge on Blencathra on January 2.

The team were joined by the Great North Air Ambulance Service, Coastguard Helicopter R199, and the police.

‘Our thoughts and condolences go to the man’s family and friends,’ the team wrote on Facebook.

