Mum claims adopted daughter (10) is 22-year-old sociopath who tried to kill her

A mum charged with abandoning her adopted 10-year-old daughter claims the girl was a 22-year-old sociopath who tried to kill her family.

Kristine Barnett (45) and Michael Barnett, (43) allegedly dumped their Ukrainian-born daughter Natalia Grace, who has dwarfism, in a flat in the US and moved to Canada.

A doctor who examined Natalia in 2010 — the year she was adopted — determined that she was eight-years-old, but in 2012 the Barnetts — now divorced — legally changed her age to 22.

After being charged with neglect, Kristine has bizarrely claimed Natalia was an impostor pretending to be a child and tried to kill her in a plot mirroring the horror film The Orphan.

Kristine claims 3-ft tall Natalia threatened to stab her and her then-husband in their sleep, pushed her towards an electric fence and poured bleach in her coffee.

Kristine told DailyMailTV: “She would make statements and draw pictures saying she wanted to kill family members, roll them up in a blanket and put them in the backyard.

“She was standing over people in the middle of the night. You couldn’t go to sleep. We had to hide all the sharp objects.

“I saw her putting chemicals, bleach, Windex something like that, in my coffee and I asked her, ‘what are you doing?’ She said, ‘I am trying to poison you’.”

In an interview with WISH-TV, Kristine claimed Natalia was diagnosed as both a psychopath and sociopath.

Kristine denied accusations that she neglected Natalia, and claims that Natalia is an adult and was not a child when she was adopted.

She claims Natalia — initially said to be as young as six when she was adopted — had already started her period and was trying to cover it up, had adult teeth and full pubic hair. – DailyMail