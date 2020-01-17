Mum freaked out as ‘haunted’ binned Frozen doll returns to house twice

It’s no secret that dolls can be pretty creepy, we’ve seen enough horror films to know that.

But one thing we didn’t think would prove quite so scary is a Disney toy, but one woman has been left terrified of a piece of Frozen merchandise her young child was given for Christmas.

A mum from Houston has taken to social media to reveal why she believes her daughter, Aurelia, has a “haunted” Elsa doll.

In a viral post on Facebook , that has now been deleted, Emily Madonia explained that Aurelia’s toy had first started to freak them out when it began singing and talking in Spanish, while switched off.

She and her husband Mat decided to throw the doll out (with their daughter’s blessing) but since then it has found its way back into their home, not once but twice.

Emily wrote: “Mat threw it away weeks ago and then we found it inside on a wooden bench.

“Okay…so we were weirded out and tightly wrapped it in its own garbage bag and put that garbage bag INSIDE another garbage bag filled with other garbage and put it in the bottom of our garbage can underneath a bunch of other bags of garbage and wheeled it to the curb and it was collected on garbage day.”

The family then went on holiday, thinking the whole thing was behind them, but when they returned home, the doll was back.

“We were out of town, forgot about it. Today Aurelia says, ‘Mom I saw the Elsa doll again in the backyard’,” she continued.

After throwing it out didn’t work, Emily decided the only way to be rid of the thing for good was to send it far, far away.

So she posted it to her friend Chris, who lives over 1 500 miles away and had been entertained by the tale of the ‘haunted’ doll.

She confirmed Chris has since received Elsa and has taped the creepy toy to the bonnet of his car to stop it from going anywhere else.

Unsurprisingly, people on Facebook were shocked by the post.

One person commented: “You should have burned it! If it doesn’t burn then its possessed.”

Another said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed following this saga! Be sure to post if the doll returns.”

“What a crazy situation,” added a third. — The Mirror