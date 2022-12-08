Munawa, Tarumbwa on ZPC Hwange radar

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders players, striker Obadiah Tarumbwa and midfielder Simon “Yola” Munawa are reportedly on the verge of joining Zifa Southern Region Division One side ZPC Hwange.

An impeccable source told this publication that the veteran duo’s signatures are heavily being pursued by coal mining town-based side, who finished second to Hwange in the Zifa Southern Region Division One.

“Tarumbwa and Munawa are on the verge of joining ZPC Hwange. Talks are at an advanced stage. The deals were set to be concluded by the end of this week but nothing has materialised yet. The club is in dire need of their services. They are in talks,” said a source in Hwange.

The two players who turned out for Bulawayo City and Central Region Division One side TelOne respectively in the past season, could neither deny nor confirm the pending development.

Spirited efforts to get a comment from the club’s team manager George Hamandishe also drew a blank as his mobile phone was continuously not reachable.

In the just concluded season, under the guidance of unheralded Njabulo Dube, who was also not immediately available for a comment, ZPC Hwange played second fiddle to Hwange who earned promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

– @FungaiMuderere